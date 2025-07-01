3-star cornerback chooses College Football Playoff participant over Wisconsin Badgers
The University of Wisconsin football program still has only one projected cornerback for its 2026 class.
Jamyan Theodore, a Montreal, Quebec, native who plays for Chattanooga Baylor in Tennessee, announced Tuesday via On3 that he committed to the Volunteers.
Theodore took an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of June 5-8. Among the other OVs he took, based on his Instagram account, included Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. He also told Wisconsin Badgers On SI last month that he planned to take one to Louisville.
Wisconsin and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes still have three-star recruit Carsen Eloms (Fishers, Indiana), who gave his commitment to the Badgers in the spring.
The program has 15 players who have announced commitments for its 2026 class as of July 1.
This isn't the first time the Volunteers beat the Badgers for a highly-recruited cornerback. Tre Poteat, a four-star 2025 recruit by Rivals who played at nearby Verona, committed to Tennessee last summer.
