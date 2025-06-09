This 2026 cornerback with SEC interest is a 'big priority' for the Wisconsin Badgers staff
There was one main message from Paul Haynes to Jamyan Theodore this weekend.
He's a "big priority" for the University of Wisconsin football program.
Theodore, a 2026 cornerback from Montreal, Quebec, who plays for Chattanooga Baylor in Tennessee, just wrapped up his official visit to Wisconsin on Sunday. He spent significant time with Haynes, the Badgers' cornerbacks coach, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and coach Luke Fickell. And according to the three-star recruit, he and Haynes "have a great relationship."
The Badgers are only looking to take one more cornerback for the 2026 class, per Theodore, and they hope he's the final piece to complement Carsen Eloms (Fishers, Indiana).
"They only had one other DB (take an) OV, so it was me, the commit Carsen, and that's about it," Theodore said. "So they're really looking for me to commit and would be a priority for them."
This wasn't the first time Theodore has visited Madison, as he took an unofficial visit to Wisconsin during the spring. His parents accompanied him on his latest trip into town, and he was hosted by freshman cornerback Cairo Skanes. He got the chance to speak with several defensive backs, specifically naming Jai'mier Scott, Omillio Agard, Remington Moss and Raphael Dunn.
What stood out the most to Theodore on his official visit was how "the team gets along with each other very well."
"So there's a brotherhood there, and I could see all the guys are connected, and they spend a lot of time," Theodore said. "I feel like it's not just a group of position that's always together. I feel like all the linemen and DBs and all that, everybody was all connected together, and everybody was having a good time.
"And I felt like it was just a good connection there, and I built a good connection with the recruits there."
Theodore said the Badgers envision him at either the boundary or field cornerback spot, essentially playing him at both until they figure out which role he fits best. He described himself as a versatile corner.
"I could do a lot of things," said Theodore, a three-star recruit. "I could either press, play off, play zone. I feel like I could kind of do it all and just have good ball skills and be able to make plays for the team, be a playmaker and get the ball back for the offense."
Theodore's already taken two official visits to Kentucky and Wisconsin, and he'll travel to Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisville thereafter. He plans to announce his commitment July 1, though he'll likely come to a decision in the time between his final official visit and that date.
Relationship with the coaching staff, playing as early as possible and being on a campus where he feels he can thrive and have fun are among the factors weighing into committing to a school. He plans to enroll early at whichever program he signs with.
Theodore said the Badgers "really outdid themselves" on the official visit and are among his top five schools.
"They were always up there," he said. "They're one of my first big offers, and so they're definitely up there on my list."
