Had a nice few games of my sophomore season before I was injured. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for all the support!! https://t.co/cK0aszAFQe@HHSCoachGumm @MJ_NFLDraft @CoachCalley21 @CoachTrautFB @CoachBlaz @CoachLeedsIU @HuskerFBRecruit @HikeDevon @AKarsch_UM