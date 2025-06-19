Recruiting process of this 2027 in-state lineman, who camped with Wisconsin Badgers, is heating up
Reece Mallinger doesn't have an offer from the University of Wisconsin football program just yet, but some feedback from AJ Blazek might have helped him secure one from the Badgers' archrivals.
Mallinger and his twin brother, fellow three-star offensive lineman Hunter Mallinger, participated in Wisconsin's third summer camp Sunday and Minnesota's the following day. The Badgers staff offered Hunter after the weekend session, and though Mallinger was a little disappointed he didn't receive the same opportunity, he understood why after talking with the Wisconsin offensive line coach.
"There's a few things that he saw a little bit inconsistent that they just want to see in my first one or two games. That's all he said," Malllinger said. "They just want to see my first couple games, and then I'll be probably getting the same thing as Hunter.
"But it kind of motivated me, because some of the stuff he did tell me, I definitely think I improved on at the Minnesota camp, which I think led to me getting an offer there."
Mallinger praised Blazek after Sunday's camp, calling the assistant "a great coach" who fixes players' mistakes and someone he would love to play for. Communication between the two sides has been ongoing, as Mallinger said that the brothers speak with Blazek every Tuesday.
One area of constructive criticism from Blazek was for Mallinger to keep his head straight on his down blocks, and as described to the recruit, he needed to "look through my block" and "go right into the defender."
Mallinger and his brother then traveled to Minnesota for a combined unofficial visit and camp. Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan told Mallinger prior to the session that they would talk to coach P.J. Fleck afterwards.
"We ate some food in the players' lounge before they said that coach Fleck was ready to see us," Mallinger said. "So that's what we did. We went up so to see coach Fleck then. Lots of people, apparently already told him that he takes too long with this entire process, so he got really straight to the point.
"He said they were offering me the same thing as my brother. I was hoping for it. I can't say I expected it, but I definitely was hoping for it, and it was pretty exciting."
Mallinger's recruiting process is starting to kick into a higher gear after a sophomore season stunted by injuries. He had surgery on his left shoulder last September, then one on his right shoulder in December. Both procedures required him to be in a sling for each arm for about six weeks. That was followed by a six-month physical therapy process.
Minnesota was his second Big Ten offer, as he announced one from Northwestern after participating in a Wildcats camp earlier this month. It could be a busy fall for the brothers.
"Lots of them have said they would love to get us out for a game," Mallinger said. "So those could be like, Northwestern, Indiana, Wisconsin. We haven't decided a schedule, but we already know we're definitely going to get to a few games.
"I think Hunter said, we already got a Kansas game day invite, which we're probably going to head to sometime later this fall. But then, definitely going to get out to a few games this year though."
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Local artist paints spectacular mural Wisconsin Badgers use for recruiting on official visits: 'I felt so honored'
- WATCH: Bruising linemen 1-on-1s, big quarterback throws stand out at Wisconsin Badgers' third summer football camp