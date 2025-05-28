Wisconsin Badgers hosting 3 committed recruits for official visits this weekend
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't just using official visits to court uncommitted recruits this weekend.
Coach Luke Fickell and his staff are slated to welcome 16 recruiting targets to Madison for official visits to wrap up May, and three of them have already given verbal commitments to the Badgers.
That's helped address the key positions of quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback heading into a crucial stretch of recruiting on the college football calendar.
It's a way to help cement their interest in the Badgers and reduce the risk for a change of heart.
Quarterback commit returns to Madison
Four-star quarterback Ryan Hopkins announced his commitment to Wisconsin on April 13.
The California native will play for prep powerhouse Santa Ana Mater Dei for his senior season, and that should allow him to further showcase his dual-threat capabilities.
He fits the mold of current Wisconsin starter Billy Edwards Jr. and four-star 2025 signee Carter Smith in being a bigger athlete at the position.
Hopkins possesses superior speed as a quarterback, running a blazing 10.66 100-meter dash in April according to Athletic.net.
Two commits will visit from nearby Indiana
The Hoosier State has been good to the Badgers during the 2025 and 2026 classes. Wisconsin signed four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville) and three-star tight end Nizyi Davis (Indianapolis Lawrence Central) during the 2025 early signing period.
Fickell and his staff have received three verbal commitments from Indiana for the 2026 class, which includes three-star cornerback Carsen Eloms (Fisher) and wide receiver Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka Penn). Both are set to take official visits this weekend.
"It was just the love that I got as soon as I stepped on campus," Eloms told Wisconsin Badgers On SI earlier this month. "And then just how much I like coach (Paul) Haynes. ... I got to talk to some of the players, too. I like how I interact with the players and stuff like that, so I just knew it was the right fit."
Bardo caught 33 passes for 540 yards receiving and eight touchdowns as a junior last season, according to Maxpreps.