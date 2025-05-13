4-star linebacker cancels official visit to Wisconsin Badgers, hours after other LB recruit announces commitment
The Wisconsin Badgers won't be hosting four-star 2026 linebacker T.J. White in a couple weeks after all.
Linebacker TJ White announced Monday that he would no longer be taking an official visit to Wisconsin. White initially tweeted in February that he would take one to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1, but he will now travel to Auburn on those dates.
At Jackson Academy in Mississippi, he's nearly a consensus four-star recruit, who On3 evaluates as the No. 72 player and No. 5 linebacker in the 2026 class.
He has announced official visits to Tennessee (June 13-15) and Mississippi State (June 20-22) as well, and he took one to North Carolina last month.
Wisconsin picked up a 2026 commitment at the position from high three-star linebacker Aden Reeder, who announced Monday morning.
Reeder's versatility off the edge or off the line of scrimmage could make him, as he described himself, as "a Swiss Army knife in the linebacker room."
The Badgers also hold other options at linebacker for the 2026 cycle. Mason Marden (St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins) released his top five last week and listed Wisconsin among his top schools.
A decision should be forthcoming in weeks' time for Marden, and Badgers assistant linebackers coach Tuf Borland visited both Marden and Reeder last week.
Ben Wenzel, an in-state standout from Appleton North, has not announced an offer from Wisconsin, but he tweeted earlier this month that he'll take an official visit the weekend of May 29-June 1.