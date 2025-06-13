Wisconsin Badgers land commitment from speedy Texas safety
The University of Wisconsin football program has found recruiting success in Texas in the last decade. A speedster from the Houston metropolitan area is the latest to want to join the Badgers.
Zachary Taylor, who plays for Katy Jordan, announced Friday via Instagram his commitment to the Badgers. He’s the first 2026 recruit to declare a verbal pledge to Wisconsin since tight end Jack Janda on June 4.
Taylor, a high three-star recruit by three outlets, took official visits to TCU, Texas Tech and Wisconsin. He had previously announced trips to Pitt (June 12-14) and Houston (June 19-21) prior to his commitment. He also disclosed Power Four offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Utah and West Virginia.
Here are three takeaways from the commitment of Taylor, who according to MaxPreps, recorded 53 tackles, one interception and six passes defended as a junior in 2024.
Wisconsin adds further speed to its secondary
Taylor has immense speed on the track, running a 10.52 100-meter dash in April according to Athletic.net. He’s also tweeted that he recorded a 4.39 40-yard dash.
Wisconsin has increased the athleticism within the safety group the last couple of recruiting cycles. Cornerback Carsen Eloms boasted a 10.93 100 meters earlier this spring, according to Athletic.net.
2025 safety signees Grant Dean and Luke Emmerich, who both enrolled at Wisconsin in January, also showed their fleetness as high school juniors last spring. Dean ran a 10.83 100 meters, while Emmerich ran a 10.69 (both times according to Athletic.net).
Wisconsin once again shows it can establish rapport quickly with recruits
Credit Cooper and the Badgers recruiting staff for having the ability to recruit players for long stretches, but also having the ability to build bonds in a short time span.
Taylor announced April 30 an offer from Wisconsin, and safeties coach Jack Cooper quickly followed up with an in-home visit in early May. Taylor then said days later that an official visit was set to Madison.
Taylor is now the 12th-known recruit who has committed to Wisconsin for the 2026 class. He's the sixth player to do announce his verbal pledge since the Badgers started hosting summer official visits beginning the weekend of May 29-June 1.
Texas recruits who have recently signed with Wisconsin during Fickell's time in Madison include quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands), defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu (Denton Guyer). Mettauer is now at Sam Houston State.
Other Lone Star State products that became Badgers are linebacker Chris Orr (DeSoto) and cornerback Caesar Williams (South Grand Prairie).
The Badgers have secured at least one safety, but still have options at the position group
Taylor’s commitment is good news for Cooper and the defense, and they still have several options available to fill out the 2026 class.
Jowell Combay and Tony Forney Jr., who both play at Marietta Kell in Georgia, are in Madison this weekend for official visits. Nick Reddish (Charlotte Independence) took one to Wisconsin the weekend of May 29-June 1, while Taylor was joined by Chase Geter (Ashburn Stone Ridge, Virginia) last weekend.
Messiah Tilson (Rockford Guilford, Illinois) took an official visit to Wisconsin in late April, though 247Sports recently placed a crystal ball prediction for the fellow speedster to commit to Rutgers.
