Wisconsin's Week 1 matchup with Miami (OH) was memorable for many reasons. Billy Edwards suffered a non-contact knee injury. Preston Zachman had a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions.

Redhawks' outside linebacker Adam Trick's dominance is just as unforgettable.

Trick delivered a pair of sacks, made five solo tackles and generated eight quarterback pressures.

His success resulted in Central Michigan transfer Davis Heinzen's benching. But while Heinzen may have taken the blame, Trick went on to have a stellar 2025 season.

Now, he's coming back to Madison as a transfer target.

Adam Trick sets visits to Wisconsin, three other schools

Trick is graded as a four-star transfer by On3. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The explosive 6-foot-4 pass rusher was named to the 2025 All-MAC first team after delivering 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. PFF graded Trick as the 10th best edge rusher in FBS.

With Mason Reiger, Darryl Peterson and Corey Walker graduating, the Badgers are left with limited options off the edge.

Sebastian Cheeks, Tyreese Fearbry and Nick Clayton are the three returners likeliest to contribute, while 2025 transfer Micheal Garner could enter the rotation.

However, Wisconsin needs an alpha in that room. Trick would fill that role.

And while Reiger has departed, he is the perfect selling point for Trick.

Reiger transferred in for his final collegiate season and had a breakout year, raking up six sacks and generating 45 quarterback pressures, according to PFF. He has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and entered the 2026 NFL Draft.

In his draft declaration, Reiger called his time at Wisconsin the best year of his life.

Trick could follow in Reiger's path, setting himself up for the next step to the pros.

