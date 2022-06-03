Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: four-star DL My'Keil Gardner

An official visit preview for defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner, who is in Madison this weekend.

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

Having covered eight of the upcoming visitors already, next up we take a deeper look at defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner out of Arizona.

Name: My'Keil Gardner

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 280 pounds

High School: Liberty High School

Hometown: Peoria, Arizona

Projected Position: Nose tackle or defensive end

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 76 DL; No. 11 in Arizona for 2023

Rivals Rank: four-stars; No. 16 DT; No. 5 in Arizona

Other scholarship offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Washington State

Previous visits to Wisconsin: The visit will mark the first visit to Madison for Gardner.

Primary recruiter: Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej

Four things to know:

  • Gardner recorded 86 tackles and 10 sacks last fall as a junior.
  • He was an Arizona 6A All-State selection along the defensive line last year.
  • In addition to an official visit to Wisconsin this weekend, Gardner has official visits scheduled with several other schools. He took an official visit to Cal in May and has upcoming trips to Texas and Oregon also scheduled at this time.
  • Oregon is the perceived favorite for Gardner according to On3, but he is a top target for the Badgers as well.

Junior Film:

