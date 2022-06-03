Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: Chicago DB Kahlil Tate

An official visit preview for Chicago defensive back Kahlil Tate, who is in Madison this weekend.

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

Having covered the other 10 official visitors already, we wrap up our series of previews with a look at Chicago defensive back Kahlil Tate. 

Previously covered visitors:

Name: Kahlil Tate

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

High School: Kenwood Academy High School

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Projected Position: Safety or cornerback

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 69 ATH; No. 12 in Illinois for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 49 Safety; No. 8 in Illinois

Other scholarship offers: Arkansas, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Tate was on campus back in early March for a visit to Madison, which culminated with his initial scholarship offer from the Badgers. 

Primary recruiters: Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has been the primary contact for Tate throughout the recruiting process. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four things to know:

  • Tate plays both wide receiver and defensive back for his high school team. As a junior, he accounted for 451 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense, while also adding 63 tackles and five interceptions on defense. 
  • He carries a 4.2 weighted GPA in the classroom.
  • In addition to taking an official visit to Wisconsin, Tate is also scheduled to take trips to Purdue (June 10) and Iowa (June 24). 

Junior Film:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin midfield logo at Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: Chicago DB Kahlil Tate

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
The Wisconsin spirit squad entering the stadium during pregame festivities. (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: '23 tight end Zach Ortwerth

By Matt Belz2 hours ago
Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: four-star DL My'Keil Gardner

By Matt Belz5 hours ago
Defensive lineman Ashton Sanders walking onto the field as a junior at Cathedral High School.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 DL Ashton Sanders

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
Bucky Badger (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 commit Tyler Jansey

By Matt Belz22 hours ago
Pierre High School quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (Credit: Trent Singer / For the Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz

By Matt BelzJun 2, 2022
Bucky Badger doing pushups during a Wisconsin football game.
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers 2024 prospects Emiril Gant and Anelu Lafaele

By Matt BelzJun 2, 2022
Clearwater Catholic HS athlete Nate Johnson
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 cornerback Nate Johnson

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022