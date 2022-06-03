Wisconsin football official visit preview: Chicago DB Kahlil Tate
This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.
Having covered the other 10 official visitors already, we wrap up our series of previews with a look at Chicago defensive back Kahlil Tate.
Name: Kahlil Tate
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
High School: Kenwood Academy High School
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Projected Position: Safety or cornerback
247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 69 ATH; No. 12 in Illinois for 2023
Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 49 Safety; No. 8 in Illinois
Other scholarship offers: Arkansas, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee
Previous visits to Wisconsin: Tate was on campus back in early March for a visit to Madison, which culminated with his initial scholarship offer from the Badgers.
Primary recruiters: Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has been the primary contact for Tate throughout the recruiting process.
Four things to know:
- Tate plays both wide receiver and defensive back for his high school team. As a junior, he accounted for 451 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense, while also adding 63 tackles and five interceptions on defense.
- Tate is close with Wisconsin commits Roderick Pierce and Justin Taylor, who are both from the Chicago area as well.
- He carries a 4.2 weighted GPA in the classroom.
- In addition to taking an official visit to Wisconsin, Tate is also scheduled to take trips to Purdue (June 10) and Iowa (June 24).
