Wisconsin football official visit preview: '23 tight end Zach Ortwerth

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

Having covered nine of the upcoming visitors already, we turn our attention to Zach Ortwerth, one of the top tight end recruits for the Badgers.

Name: Zach Ortwerth

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

High School: Saint Louis University High School

Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

Projected Position: Tight end

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 34 TE; No. 15 in Missouri for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 17 in Missouri

Other scholarship offers: Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia

Previous visits to Wisconsin: The visit will mark the first visit to Madison for Ortwerth.

Primary recruiters: Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and tight ends coach Chris Haering have been leading the communication efforts with Ortwerth.

Four things to know:

As a junior Ortwerth recorded 20 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns on offense last season. He also added 76 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble as an outside linebacker.

Orthwerth's high school teammate, wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr., will be joining the Badgers this summer after signing on as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Ortwerth values academics. He has a 3.8 GPA and was an Academic All-State honoree for his work in the classroom.

He has additional official visits scheduled with Minnesota (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 17), and Iowa (June 24) at this time.

Junior Film:

