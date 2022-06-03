Skip to main content

Wisconsin football official visit preview: '23 tight end Zach Ortwerth

An official visit preview for Saint Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth, who is in Madison this weekend.

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

Having covered nine of the upcoming visitors already, we turn our attention to Zach Ortwerth, one of the top tight end recruits for the Badgers. 

Previously covered visitors:

Name: Zach Ortwerth

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

High School: Saint Louis University High School 

Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

Projected Position: Tight end

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 34 TE; No. 15 in Missouri for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 17 in Missouri

Other scholarship offers: Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia 

Previous visits to Wisconsin: The visit will mark the first visit to Madison for Ortwerth.

Primary recruiters: Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and tight ends coach Chris Haering have been leading the communication efforts with Ortwerth. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four things to know:

  • As a junior Ortwerth recorded 20 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns on offense last season. He also added 76 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble as an outside linebacker.
  • Orthwerth's high school teammate, wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr., will be joining the Badgers this summer after signing on as part of the 2022 recruiting class. 
  • Ortwerth values academics. He has a 3.8 GPA and was an Academic All-State honoree for his work in the classroom.
  • He has additional official visits scheduled with Minnesota (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 17), and Iowa (June 24) at this time. 

Junior Film:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin spirit squad entering the stadium during pregame festivities. (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: '23 tight end Zach Ortwerth

By Matt Belz2 minutes ago
Camp Randall Stadium (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: four-star DL My'Keil Gardner

By Matt Belz2 hours ago
Defensive lineman Ashton Sanders walking onto the field as a junior at Cathedral High School.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 DL Ashton Sanders

By Matt Belz16 hours ago
Bucky Badger (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 commit Tyler Jansey

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
Pierre High School quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (Credit: Trent Singer / For the Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz

By Matt Belz23 hours ago
Bucky Badger doing pushups during a Wisconsin football game.
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers 2024 prospects Emiril Gant and Anelu Lafaele

By Matt BelzJun 2, 2022
Clearwater Catholic HS athlete Nate Johnson
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 cornerback Nate Johnson

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022
2023 athlete Tackett Curtis (Credit: Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: four-star OLB Tackett Curtis

By Matt BelzJun 1, 2022