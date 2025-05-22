Former Wisconsin Badgers star joins coaching staff of college volleyball powerhouse program
Izzy Ashburn made a name for herself as a dominant setter for the Wisconsin Badgers.
She's quickly parlaying that success into the coaching ranks, joining one of the top college volleyball programs in the country.
The Creighton Bluejays announced Wednesday they hired Ashburn as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
She's making the move to Omaha after coaching this spring for the Indy Ignite in the Pro Volleyball Federation.
Ashburn joins a Creighton program that is transitioning to new head coach Brian Rosen.
"As an athlete, I love her story of taking on any role thrown her way and working tirelessly to become the captain and starting setter at Wisconsin," Rosen said in a press release. "She knows what it takes to be successful and compete for the goals we are chasing here at Creighton. Her championship pedigree and recent coaching experience at the highest levels will allow her to make an immediate impact on our setter group and team as a whole."
Ashburn led Wisconsin to a national title in 2021 and holds program records for career aces and matches and sets played.
Her Badgers teams won the Big Ten four times and made four trips to the NCAA Final Four.
Less than two years after her playing career, she's coaching for a Creighton team that has lost only 13 matches in the last three seasons.
Her Bluejays will be playing volleyball at the Kohl Center next season as part of the Opening Spike Classic, but they won't actually face the Badgers in either of their games in Madison.
