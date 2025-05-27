Wisconsin Badgers 2025 volleyball schedule features non-conference matches against top teams from NCAA tournament
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't taking it easy with their non-conference volleyball schedule in 2025.
The team released the slate of teams they'll face outside of the Big Ten next season, and it features some of the top teams from last year's NCAA tournament.
UW had previously announced it would start the season against Kansas and Texas at the Kohl Center for the Opening Spike Classic.
Both the Jayhawks and Longhorns were No. 3 seeds in last year's NCAA tournament.
Wisconsin will face Notre Dame beforehand, but that match is set as an exhibition.
In mid-September, the Badgers get their in-state matchups with UW-Milwaukee and Marquette. In between will be a rematch of last year's second-round NCAA tournament match against Georgia Tech, which UW won 3-1.
The non-conference slate ends with a match against Florida, which made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament last year as a six seed.
All of that before the Big Ten schedule starts, when Kelly Sheffield has to face powerhouses like Penn State and Nebraska.
Wisconsin will once again be battle-tested all season long and well prepared for whatever next year's NCAA tournament throws at them.
