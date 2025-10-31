All Badgers

How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs No. 1 Nebraska

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team are gearing up for their biggest test of the season with the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers coming to town.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin middle blocker Carter Booth (52) and opposite Devyn Robinson (10) attempt to block the shot from Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) during the first set of their game on Friday November 24, 2023 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin middle blocker Carter Booth (52) and opposite Devyn Robinson (10) attempt to block the shot from Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) during the first set of their game on Friday November 24, 2023 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team are gearing up for their biggest test of the season with the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers coming to town.

It's a revenge opportunity Kelly Sheffield's squad, which has lost its last three matches against Nebraska, all in 2024.

The last Badgers win over the Cornhuskers was in November of 2023.

Nebraska comes into this matchup undefeated on the season, sweeping all 10 of the Big Ten opponents they've faced this season.

Wisconsin is coming off of road wins over Washington and Oregon, but they haven't faced a team quite like the Cornhuskers this season.

Fans started lining up early to get into the UW Field House. Here's how you can tune into the game.

Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter

When is Wisconsin vs Nebraska match?

KICKOFF: Friday, October 31 at 8:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: UW Field House — Madison, Wis.

What channel is the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match on?

TV: Big Ten Network
STREAMING: Big Ten Plus

Who's calling the game?

BROADCASTERS: Michelle McMahon and Emily Ehman

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match?

LOCAL RADIO: ESPN Madison 100.5 FM

LOCAL RADIO BROADCASTERS: Jon Arias and Jess Williams

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published |Modified
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Volleyball