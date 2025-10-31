How to watch, listen and stream Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs No. 1 Nebraska
The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team are gearing up for their biggest test of the season with the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers coming to town.
It's a revenge opportunity Kelly Sheffield's squad, which has lost its last three matches against Nebraska, all in 2024.
The last Badgers win over the Cornhuskers was in November of 2023.
Nebraska comes into this matchup undefeated on the season, sweeping all 10 of the Big Ten opponents they've faced this season.
Wisconsin is coming off of road wins over Washington and Oregon, but they haven't faced a team quite like the Cornhuskers this season.
Fans started lining up early to get into the UW Field House. Here's how you can tune into the game.
When is Wisconsin vs Nebraska match?
KICKOFF: Friday, October 31 at 8:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: UW Field House — Madison, Wis.
What channel is the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match on?
TV: Big Ten Network
STREAMING: Big Ten Plus
Who's calling the game?
BROADCASTERS: Michelle McMahon and Emily Ehman
How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs Nebraska match?
LOCAL RADIO: ESPN Madison 100.5 FM
LOCAL RADIO BROADCASTERS: Jon Arias and Jess Williams