Wisconsin Badgers add experienced, reliable pass catcher in transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin has a new weapon for new quarterback Colton Joseph.



With the transfer portal taking away two of their top receivers, the Badgers added an established pass catcher with the commitment of former Southeastern Louisiana star Jaylon Domingeaux following an official visit.

He is the second wide receiver the Badgers have added since the portal window opened on Jan.2, joining Shamar Rigby from Oklahoma State.



Domingeaux has one season remaining after a productive three seasons with the Lions, registering 106 catches for 1,512 yards and 14 touchdowns in 36 games. Most of that total came from this season, as Domingeaux had 52 receptions for 852 yards and 11 touchdowns. His touchdown total was two more than Wisconsin had all last season.



Catching 61.2 percent of his targets last season, Domingeaux has two 100-yard receiving games, including a four-catch, 157-yard, two-touchdown game against East Texas A&M, and a three-touchdown performance against Nicholls. He averaged 6.0 yards after the catch and only had four drops.



Domingeaux has the highest offensive grade (76.4), receiving grade (76.8) on his team. Working primarily as a wide out, Domingeaux did have 41 snaps in the slot.



Rated a three-star transfer prospect, Domingeaux and Rigby join a receiver group that only returns senior Chris Brooks in terms of experience.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: