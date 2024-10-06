Colts DB Dallis Flowers Dives for Jags WR, Comes Up Hilariously Empty
The 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars hosted their division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Midway through the second quarter the Jaguars took the lead on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
It was Thomas's third touchdown of the season and it was about as easy as it gets. Thomas ran right through the Colts' defensive backfield, caught the ball in stride and ran right into the end zone. The only person who even came close to touching Thomas was Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers, who dove at the last second, briefly looked like Superman, and then landed flat on his face without getting so much as a fingertip on Thomas.
Flowers, in his third season out of Pittsburgh State, tried his best, but this is a reminder that sometimes it's better not to try at all. Either way, Thomas scores here. But only trying turns you into a meme. And what an image it is from every available angle.