Michael Pittman Jr. Said Titans Didn't Look Like They Wanted to Play Before Blowout
The Tennessee Titans did not provide much resistance against the Indianapolis Colts as Daniel Jones & Co. breezed into town and cruised to a 41-20 victory to maintain their spot atop the AFC South. Michael Pittman Jr., who caught six passes for 73 yards and a score, had a pretty good indication it was going to be a good day at the office as he watched the Titans warm up before the game.
To say he was not impressed would be an understatement. And what his teammates saw from Tennessee's body language was a sign of things to come.
That may seem like quite an indictment but it's also much easier to say this after a three-touchdown win. Had Pittman and his teammates observed that the Titans didn't want to play and then lost, you can bet you would never hear about it.
Still, it's not great. The Cam Ward era is off to a rocky start as Tennessee is now 0-3 and the offense has cracked 20 points just once while the defense is surrendering 33.3 points a contest.