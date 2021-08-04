2 Girls and a Game: 2021 Summer Special

This bonus summer podcast features the in-person reunion of the 2 Girls for the first time in ages. On the discussion table: actual curling news, what curlers have been up to, Ask The Girls Q & A segment, the summer Olympics and great moments in pop culture (such as when the Bachelorette meets Celebrity Dating Game).

