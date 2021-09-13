2 Girls and a Game: Curling Season is BACK!

In episode one of season seven, The Girls are back with a variety of curling catchups.

First, summer fun for both Lori and Mary—plus a surprise, dropped on one from the other! Next up are impromptu commentary gigs from the Oakville Tankard, and their first visits to an active curling club in some 18 months.

From there, The Girls discuss Curling Canada’s vaccine mandate, their streaming plans for the closed-off direct Olympic Trials qualifier in Ottawa, Great Britain’s approach to women’s team selection, the World Men’s heads to Las Vegas, the Grand Slam schedule announced, and much more ... plus a special season-opening GIVEAWAY!

Thank you for listening and please enjoy the episode. Stay safe!

