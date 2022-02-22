Skip to main content

2 Girls and a Game: Olympic Champs Crowned

Beijing wrap, breaking news and more.

The 2 Girls are back for an Olympic summary as episode 22 of season 7 drops hard.

First off, The Girls are senior curling teammates!

All Beijing results and trends are then discussed, including handy affirmations and Rachel’s deep dark hole … plus the aftermath for Canada—is a Curling Summit required?

The Girls also take listeners through the two Brier pools, there’s breaking news from the morning of recording, no-tick rules in play at world championships and more.

Enjoy the episode—and the images included in the media player—and stay safe.

10OG_Muirhead Edin
