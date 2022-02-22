2 Girls and a Game: Olympic Champs Crowned
Beijing wrap, breaking news and more.
The 2 Girls are back for an Olympic summary as episode 22 of season 7 drops hard.
First off, The Girls are senior curling teammates!
All Beijing results and trends are then discussed, including handy affirmations and Rachel’s deep dark hole … plus the aftermath for Canada—is a Curling Summit required?
The Girls also take listeners through the two Brier pools, there’s breaking news from the morning of recording, no-tick rules in play at world championships and more.
Enjoy the episode—and the images included in the media player—and stay safe.