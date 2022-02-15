Skip to main content

Midway Through Olympics, Tankard Qualifiers

The Girls celebrate a historic podcast milestone.

Episode 21 of season 7 is about as packed as any curling fan could want. In no particular order, the 2 Girls discuss the current Olympic standings, Jennifer Jones’ new gear, sanded stones, mixed doubles podium finishes, Canadian excuses and possible changes, Olympic TV commentary, Bob Cole’s eye-raising tweet…

… Canadian men’s Tankard results, world championship teams, COVID-19 post-Scotties, team Scheidegger splits, The Gushue Memmo, the pod’s historic milestone and future calendar picks!

Whew!

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!

