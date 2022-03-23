Brier Montage 2022

Every year, Canada’s The Sports Network assembles a video montage that summarizes the 10-day Canadian Men’s Curling Championship, aka The Brier. They do the same thing for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts (women’s championship) and for some other events they televise.

The montages do not use any of the hours upon hours of televised coverage, rather the visuals are made up of still photographs shot by official Curling Canada shuttersmith Michael Burns Jr.

This year, the extra-end of the Brad Gushue versus Alberta (Kevin Koe) championship final threw a wrench into the usual plans. Already shorthanded, the TSN team couldn’t deliver the thing many curling fans have come to love—and sometimes cry over.

Our podcasters 2 Girls and a Game arranged for their own montage audio, written and narrated by former world junior champion and curling betting oddsmaker Matthew Hall, who also appeared on a recent episode of the Rock Logic podcast.

The 2 Girls episode that housed the montage audio was immensely popular. Now, The Curling News has added visuals, matching the style of previous TSN event montages, to produce a final product for curling completists.

Thanks to digital whiz Steven Ellis of our big-bruh publication The Hockey News for the video assembly. Of course, we also acknowledge the images shot by Burns and Danielle Inglis of Curling Canada, as well as a few images supplied by Janise Michel of Lethbridge Sports.

Enjoy the video embedded below, which can also be found at The Curling News YouTube page.