Curling Lift Life

New to the gym life? Or returning from a long layoff?

Looking for a simple way to find progress with your lifting?

Need an easy program to follow to stay on track this summer?

Try this 8-12 rep scheme!

I’m most definitely not the first one to use this program before, so I take zero credit. Regardless of where it originated, the simplicity of it makes it popular regardless of your level of experience with training.

Here’s how it works:

Choose an exercise

Choose a weight and aim to be able to comfortably—with pretty form—complete eight to 12 repetitions

Let’s say you find a weight that works for you for 8 reps …

Over the next few weeks slowly increase the number of reps you can complete. Perhaps in week two you can complete nine, and by week five you can comfortably complete 12 reps! Progress!

Once you can comfortably complete 12 repetitions, increase the resistance you use slightly. Enough that you can only complete about eight repetitions and repeat the process for the next few weeks.

This set/rep scheme is often completed for three or four sets per session.

Allow 30-60 seconds of rest between each set.

You can use this set/rep scheme for every exercise in your workout, or just a select few … it’s up to you.

It might look like this:

Week 1: three sets of eight reps, 10lb

Week 2: three sets of nine reps, 10lb

Week 4: three sets of 11 reps, 10lb

Week 5: three sets of 12 reps, 10lb

Week 6: three sets of eight reps, 12.5lb

Week 7: three sets of nine reps, 12.5lb

And so on.

