Episode 37: Jill Officer on Being Yourself

Foundational movements, building buy-in with teammates, training regimes and the discipline behind motivation.

Olympic champion Jill Officer joins Stephanie to talk about her experiences as an elite athlete. She walks us through her relationship with developing a training habit, the importance of learning who you are and what value you bring to a team, and her new adventure as High Performance Manager of CurlManitoba.

Enhance your podcast experience by watching—with images—in the media player. For past episodes, head to the Empowered Performance For Curlers pod homepage.

