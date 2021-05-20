Sports Illustrated home
2021 U.S. Nationals Preview, Team Peterson Wins Bronze

Peterson worlds x 2 plus USA Nationals.
We’re on the heels of the 2021 U.S. Curling Nationals starting next week in Wausau, Wisconsin, while the U.S. Mixed Doubles Nationals are underway. “The Godfather” Joe Calabrese, Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti and Price Atkinson break down what they expect to happen with picks for both the men and women.

In addition, they hit on Team Peterson bringing home the world women’s bronze and update Tab Peterson and Joe Polo’s quest for hardware at the World Mixed Doubles Championship going on right now in Aberdeen, Scotland. 

