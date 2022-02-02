Skip to main content

Kenyan Curling in New Jersey, Olympics To Start

It’s go time, in Beijing and the United States.

In episode 4 of season 5, Joe Calabrese and Dustin “Specks” Tomasetti get together on the eve of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and talk a little Mixed Doubles curling. Also, are we ready—as a curling country—for all the media attention curling is about to receive?

In addition, Joe talks with representatives from the Kenya Curling Federation about their trip to Plainfield Curling Club for their first real curling training … and experience with snow!

