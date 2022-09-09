From The Hack: 2022-23 Season Preview Pt. I

The ninth season of From The Hack has begun! In that time host Frank Roch has interviewed more than 30 Olympic medallists, over 70 world champions and hundreds of competitors, coaches, administrators and stakeholders from 17 curling nations.

Part I of the 2022-23 season preview begins with David Murdoch, British Curling chief and a two-time world champion skip. The sudden retirement of Eve Muirhead, the end of the last Olympic cycle and new Scottish lineups are discussed.

Next up is frequent FTH guest Kerri Einarson, winner of three consecutive Canadian women’s championship titles as skip—what an Olympic cycle that was, and what lies in store for the future?

Part I concludes with ageless Glenn Howard, owner of four Brier and world championship titles. Frank and Glenn discuss the sport they love, what needs to happen to foster continued growth and also the injuries that have plagued the veteran in recent years.

Listen and watch the images in this episode via the media player above, to enhance your podcast experience. Stay tuned for Part II, coming soon.