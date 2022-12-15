From The Hack: Anderson, Harris

From The Hack is back with two interviews, one of which takes the listener through the entire 2022-23 curling season thus far.

First up is Saskatchewan skip Sherry Anderson. After a stellar women’s career in which she finished runner-up at both Canada’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Olympic Trials, the veteran skip has now won a stunning five consecutive Canadian senior women’s championships in a row.

Host Frank Roch then speaks with curling TV commentator and new provincial association chief Mike Harris, and the two discuss all things curling that have occurred since the summer break. Included are some of Harris’ recollections now that 25 years have passed since his Toronto team surprised the curling world by winning the Canadian Olympic Trials.

As usual, images are embedded in the file and can be viewed in the media player to enhance your podcast experience.