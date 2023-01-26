From The Hack: Atkinson, Kjell, Drobnick

Host Frank Roch speaks with three curling stakeholders—two coaches and a specialized journalist—in another episode of From The Hack.

First up is Price Atkinson, a U.S. curling journalist and podcast partner of The Curling News who served as in-venue announcer for curling at Lake Placid’s 2023 FISU World University Games. Atkinson talks about the host town, the venue, the competition—including the silver and bronze performances from Team USA—and the next generation of global curling athletes.

The second segment is with Viktor Kjell, the retired Olympic bronze medal competitor from Sweden who lives in Canada. Now a coach, Kjell has worked with multiple teams in multiple countries and is now aligned with Swiss Curling as they target medals in the new quadrennial.

Frank’s final guest is a regular contributor to the show. Phill Drobnick is a USA Curling coach with his pulse on the current and future state of the sport in one of the fastest-growing curling nations in the world. Drobnick starts his segment with some thoughts on the recent governing turmoil surrounding USA Curling.

As always, multiple images are embedded in the media file to enhance your podcast experience.