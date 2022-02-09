Skip to main content
And They’re Off

And They’re Off

Olympic curling team play is underway in Beijing.

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic curling team play is underway in Beijing.

The first men’s team game winners have been declared as traditional four-player curling started at the Ice Cube in Beijing.

World champions and 2018 Olympic silver medallists Sweden defeated hosts China 6-4, Canada scored an eight-end 10-5 win over Denmark, Norway were 7-4 winners over Switzerland and the United States started their title defence with a 6-5 win over ROC.

In their game against China, Sweden established an early 3-0 lead with a steal of two in the fourth end when China skip Ma Xiuyue just feathered a guard with his final stone.

A further score of two in the seventh end with a draw into the house by skip Niklas Edin gave the Swedes a 5-2 lead, which they never relinquished.

Céline Stucki-WCF

Céline Stucki-WCF

John Shuster’s defending Olympic champions were down 3-2 at the fifth-end break after a ROC steal of two in the fourth. In the eighth end, with ROC still leading 4-3, Shuster played a split at the front of the house to roll two of his stones into scoring position and take two for a 5-4 lead.

After a ROC blank in the ninth, skip Sergei Glukhov wrecked on his last draw attempt and it took an umpire’s measure to determine a single point, which levelled the game at 5-5 and forced an extra end.

Shuster was then left with a draw to the four-foot rings to score the winning point.

“We had a lot of fun out there,” said Shuster. “The ice was amazing today. It was a definite grind of a game, but getting wins like that does nothing but help us build character and momentum for what’s going to be a long tournament.”

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Canada scored on a hit for three in the third end to give them an early 4-2 lead over Denmark.

The Danes then levelled the game at 4-4 when skip Mikkel Krause split the house early in the end and went on to score a deuce.

Canada led 7-5 after seven ends when, in the eighth, skip Brad Gushue played a double takeout for three points and a 10-5 lead. Denmark then conceded.

“We’re still mapping out the ice and the rocks,” said Canada third Mark Nichols. “All things will come with early-game complications. Getting our draw weight is going to be key. Once you get that, then you’ll start to see more precise shots.”

Céline Stucki-WCF

Céline Stucki-WCF

Switzerland opened the scoring with a single in the first end. In the third end, fourth thrower Benoit Schwarz missed and Norway stole a point for a 2-1 lead.

Norway led 4-2 in the eighth end when Schwarz played a hit-and-stay for another pair and a 4-4 tie.

In the ninth end an umpire’s measure gave Norway two more points for 6-4 lead, and a single steal of one point in the 10th end completed Norway’s victory.

The match featured Norwegian third Torger Nergaard, competing in his record-setting fifth Olympic Winter Games, up against Swiss coach Havaard Vad Petersson, who teamed with Nergaard for 10 years as members of the Thomas Ulsrud foursome (silver at Vancouver 2010).

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_Shuster team ROC jubo_George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports_sm
News

And They’re Off

13 seconds ago
NOR 2022 Pants Training 1
News

Could There Be Crazy Olympic Curling Pants Again

18 hours ago
Peachtree Learn To Curl
Play
The Extra Extra End

Extra Extra End: Peachtree Curling in Georgia

22 hours ago