Curling Fans Step Up

The Germans are receiving gifts as their team battles on the ice.

Curling fans … there’s nothing quite like ’em.

On one hand, their online tenacity can ruffle feathers, leaving high-performance athletes shaking their heads. On the other, they’re more than capable of great kindness and generosity.

In the aftermath of positive test results for German athletes—which left two of their curlers stuck in a hotel room for the duration of the world women’s curling championship—curling fans have responded to our call to arms.

The Calgary Curling Club “family” sent a bouquet of flowers. Another bouquet was sent from Germany’s recent opponents in draw 10, the host Team Canada skipped by Kerri Einarson.

A Calgarian named Lorainne put on her apron and baked a batch of cookies—two flavors. She dropped them off at the players’ hotel, and joked via Twitter that she “took extra caution and wore gloves and a mask while baking.”

There were cards and letters. Snacks and juice. The goodies started piling up.

Our friend and occasional contributor CurlingGeek joined in. Not only did he promote the feel-good drive online…

… he also pitched in with a gift box of confections from The Chocolate Lab, a Calgary shop owned by Dallas Bittle, a co-founder of the CurlingZone portal.

The presentation was quite stunning.

Finally, there was beer. All kinds of beer. Brewed proudly in Turner Valley, just southwest of Calgary, by Fahr Brewery—creators of traditional German beer, of course.

Hotel-bound Klara Hermine-Fomm and Emira Abbes have expressed their thanks through social media. Meanwhile, their teammates—skipped by Daniela Jentsch—are battling gamely on the ice.

The makeshift threesome climbed to a 4-5 won/loss record after a Wednesday morning double extra-end victory over Japan. It was quite the ordeal.

There’s lots of curling left before the playoffs—four games, in fact. Despite the challenges, the team’s primary goal is still viable: a women’s spot in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games for Germany, which can be achieved with a top-six finish.

The four games from the previously postponed session seven will now take place on Friday, May 7 at 19:00 Mountain Daylight Time. To accommodate the session, the playoff qualification game that was previously in that time slot has been moved to Saturday morning at 9:00 MDT. Both qualification games will now take place in that session.

The remainder of the weekend playoff matches will continue as originally scheduled.