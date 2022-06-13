Curling Heroes Shave For The Brave

When former Team Gushue lead Jamie Korab decided to shave his head to raise money for young adults battling cancer, he didn’t expect his daughter to join him.

The 2006 Olympic champion told his eldest daughter Kendra about his Shave For The Brave campaign plan, and she promptly jumped on board.

“I thought I would get talked out of shaving my head,” said Korab, who recently won a second term as a city councillor in St. John’s. “I never thought I would get ‘I’ll do it with you’ from my eight-year old daughter.

“She had very long hair… it’s amazing, I’m so proud of her.”

The shaving took place in Kendra’s school classroom, with the pair cheered on by her classmates.

“For people who have cancer … they lost their hair,” said Kendra. “So they’re gonna make braids out of my hair.”

After her first braid was cut off, Kendra asked the barber “Can you put it back? Just kidding.”

The two Korabs have smashed their initial fundraising goal of $5,000 and were just a couple of hundred dollars shy of $10,000 on Monday afternoon. They are still accepting donations at their Young Adult Cancer Canada fundraising page.

Kendra just finished her fourth season of curling, and proud papa—who is retired from the ice wars—throws stones with her every month or so.