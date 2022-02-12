Glenn Howard On The Shelf—Again

Canadian curling legend Glenn Howard hasn’t played in a month … and the clock is ticking on any possible return to the Ontario Tankard.

The 59-year-old has a wonky knee, which became seriously irritated after Howard competed in the busiest fall season of his lengthy career.

“I think I overdid it,” Howard said. “This fall I’ve never curled so much in a short time. Over 60 games in less than two months.”

Howard and his teammates Scott Howard, David Mathers and Tim March barnstormed across the province—during a global pandemic—from late August through October 2021, attempting to amass enough points to qualify for the Canadian Olympic Pre-Trials.

They made it to the shootout in Liverpool, N.S. in late October and went 5-1 in their pool, but lost an A-semi 8-6 to eventual qualifier Jason Gunnlaugson. The team then won two B-side contests over Tyler Tardi (6-4) and Pat Simmons (9-2) before dropping the climactic B-final to Tanner Horgan by a 7-4 count.

“The knee got mad at me right after,” said Howard. I’ve rested it for a month or so and it’s still quite angry.”

Howard is vying for his 18th Ontario men’s championship title, but finds himself on the bench, cheering his team on—the same position he was in at last year’s Brier, when a snowmobile accident brought old chum Wayne Middaugh back onto the ice.

Howard’s son Scott is skipping at the Tankard in Ingersoll, with longtime alternate Adam Spencer pressed into service. The revamped squad is 4-1 and faced arch-rival John Epping (3-0) in the 1 vs 2 playoff on Saturday, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s championship final.

“I have several people helping me out to get back to form,” Howard said. “We don’t heal as fast as we used to.”

In other Canadian provincial men’s action:

• Mike McEwen will face Colton Lott Saturday night in Selkirk for a berth in the Manitoba final

• Matt Dunstone is the first (A) qualifier into the Saskatchewan men’s playoffs

• James Grattan took the A-side in New Brunswick but lost the B-semi, and is battling in the C-semi

• Brad Jacobs is 5-0 at the Northern Ontario provincial, with Jordan Chandler playing for Marc Kennedy (who is in Beijing).

The Brier, Canada’s men’s curling championship, starts Mar. 4 in Lethbridge, Alta.