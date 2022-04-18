Skip to main content
New Team Bottcher Unveiled

New Team Bottcher Unveiled

That didn’t take long.

Michael Burns-Curling Canada

That didn’t take long.

Although another Grand Slam event is yet to come, another team announcement took place Monday with the release of a new social media account, Team Bottcher Curling.

As the graphics and video show, Brendan Bottcher will join up with Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert for the 2023-26 Olympic quadrennial.

The formation showcases numerous breaks from longtime curling partnerships—and one reunion.

The initial social graphic

The initial social graphic

Bottcher has competed with soon-to-be-former front-enders Brad Thiessen and Karrick Martin since juniors.

Hebert has been with Kevin Koe since the retirement of Team Kevin Martin in 2014.

Gallant has been a stalwart on Brad Gushue’s front end for two Olympic cycles.

Kennedy, meanwhile, is reunited with Hebert from both their Martin and Koe days. Kennedy moves over from Brad Jacobs’ Northern Ontario outfit (Jacobs plans to take the 2022-23 season off).

The teams all four players are sourced from will have one final rodeo at Olds, Alta. in early May, when the Champions Cup completes the Grand Slam season.

TOP HEADLINES

22Brier_Hebert Bottcher_mb
News

New Team Bottcher Unveiled

By The Curling News13 seconds ago
22Players_SCO flag pub_am
News

Canada Shut Out of Historic Slam Weekend

By The Curling News27 minutes ago
22WM_Dropkin fists vs CAN_A Pavlyuchik
News

What To Do With Korey and Cory

By Matt SussmanApr 16, 2022