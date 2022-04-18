New Team Bottcher Unveiled

Although another Grand Slam event is yet to come, another team announcement took place Monday with the release of a new social media account, Team Bottcher Curling.

As the graphics and video show, Brendan Bottcher will join up with Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert for the 2023-26 Olympic quadrennial.

The formation showcases numerous breaks from longtime curling partnerships—and one reunion.

The initial social graphic

Bottcher has competed with soon-to-be-former front-enders Brad Thiessen and Karrick Martin since juniors.

Hebert has been with Kevin Koe since the retirement of Team Kevin Martin in 2014.

Gallant has been a stalwart on Brad Gushue’s front end for two Olympic cycles.

Kennedy, meanwhile, is reunited with Hebert from both their Martin and Koe days. Kennedy moves over from Brad Jacobs’ Northern Ontario outfit (Jacobs plans to take the 2022-23 season off).

The teams all four players are sourced from will have one final rodeo at Olds, Alta. in early May, when the Champions Cup completes the Grand Slam season.