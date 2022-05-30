Niklas Edin Aims To “Win More Than Any Curler Ever Has”

The news that Sweden’s Team Niklas Edin is continuing on for another four-year curling quadrennial is no surprise.

“Early on, I said I want to win more than any curler ever has,” Edin told me back in October. “At the time that meant five world championships and the Olympics. I’m getting there.”

The team’s legacy is set as one of the best men’s four-player outfits of all time, but they still want more. My guess is they probably want to continue winning titles until every Canadian curling fan acknowledges their superiority.

Anders Westerberg illustration

The squad made it official today, with a news release picked up by Swedish media.

“We have made the decision to continue for at least another four years and try to fill the entire history of curling with more world championships and another Olympic gold,” said the statement.

The current lineup—which includes Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wraana and Christoffer Sundgren—has enjoyed stunning success in recent campaigns. The medal haul includes four world men’s titles, Olympic gold (2022) and silver (2018) and three European championship crowns.

Edin himself holds career marks of three Olympic medals, six world titles and seven European championship golds, while Eriksson is the most decorated Olympic curler of all time with four medals, including bronze in mixed doubles (2022) and as Edin’s alternate in 2014.

The news release ends with a tribute.

“To the Swedish people: Thank you for all the support and now we hope that you look forward to more exciting matches and championships.”