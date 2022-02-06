Roller Coaster Curling at Olympic Games

What a day for mixed doubles curling at the Olympic Winter Games.

Australia won their first two games—after a stunning last-minute reinstatement to the competition—to eliminate silver medal-holders Switzerland (3-5) and then drop Canada into a three-way tie for second place at 5-3 with Great Britain and Norway.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Team GB and the Norwegians are through to the semifinals, while Canada isn’t quite there yet—thanks to poor results in the pre-competition Last Stone Draw.

Italy are massively ahead of the field with an 8-0 record, after a win over China (8-4) and a wild evening triumph over Sweden (12-8).

It was a head-shaking day for the Aussies as they were out of the competition before being reinstated, and then won both matches to finish their inaugural curling Olympics at 2-7.

“The last 24 hours have been a roller coaster to say the least,” Tahli Gill said after the win over Switzerland.

The much-anticipated match between students and mentor started off all Australia, as the Canadians fell into a gargantuan 7-0 hole—and with their power play already used.

One wild hour later the score was 8-7 for Australia, and Gill faced a hit-and-stay for the win—although a draw to the eight-foot rings also beckoned—which she missed, forcing an 8-8 tie and an extra-end.

The see-saw affair came to an end on Rachel Homan’s last draw attempt, which fell wide and heavy.

Stephen Fisher-WCF

Norway’s day was also A-plus, with must-wins over Sweden (6-2) and Great Britain (6-2).

Canada’s day was brutal, as the loss to the Aussies followed another upset loss to Czech Republic. The Czechs, Swiss and USA are all at 3-5 with China at 2-6.

Sweden is reeling at 5-4 but still has a chance at the playoffs, which depends on the results on Monday morning.

Monday’s round robin finale sees Norway battle Switzerland, Great Britain challenge USA, China versus Czech Republic and Canada against Italy—which is a playoff qualifier for the Canadians.

“Personally, I don’t know anything about (Italy),” Homan told CBC after the Australia game. “I know they’ve really tall.

“They’ve been crushing people like they’ve been here for 20 years.”