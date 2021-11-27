Tiebreakers Extend Olympic Trials Drama

The final weekend of the eighth Canadian Olympic Trials is here, and the survivors of round robin play will battle for the right to wear the maple leaf in Beijing. Here’s a quick preview.

The morning tiebreaker is Kerri Einarson with hammer against Casey Scheidegger. Einarson will need to rebound from their Friday afternoon loss to Kelsey Rocque, the game that dropped them two rungs back in their quest. A win would have put them into the semifinal with last-rock advantage in the first end against Jennifer Jones. Now they will need to defeat Scheidegger and McCarville to reach that stage and won’t start with hammer should they get there.

Michael Burns • Curling Canada

Einarson is 8-1 against Scheidegger since 2018, including a 10-5 win earlier this week. In their nine career matchups, Scheidegger has been outscored 66 to 33.

Waiting in the wings to host the winner in a second tiebreaker is Krista McCarville. Team McCarville split the tie of these three teams at 4-4 based on their head-to-head results during the week. They had finished their round robin on Thursday night with a loss to Walker. The McCarville squad had their bags packed and flights ready for Saturday morning but were in the stands to watch the drama unfold. Coach Rick Lang said they were impressed by Kelsey Rocque’s great play and anxiously trying to sort out the many scenarios that could happen as the draw neared the final ends.

Einarson’s loss to Rocque put them into the weekend, but it was unclear who and when they would play. With Team Walker’s extra-end loss to Harrison, McCarville was awarded the chance to sleep in and await their opponent (after a late-night training session).

They will start with hammer this afternoon against the morning winner. Their record against Einarson is 1-1 the last four years and 3-0 versus Scheidegger over that same span with roughly equal scoring results against each.

Waiting for the dust to settle is Jennifer Jones. The 2013 Trials and 2014 Olympic champion has seen highs and lows in their play this week, but as usual Jennifer is in the mix at the end. She and Kerri Einarson are the only remaining skips with a Canadian “Scotties” title and big game experience may help them should they reach the final against Tracy Fleury.

Jones is 6-10 against Einarson since the 2018-19 season, including their wild 10-9 loss this past Tuesday. Scheidegger is 4-3 against Jones the last four years, including a 7-5 loss this week. McCarville lost to Jones in the opening draw last Saturday but have a 2-0 record over the previous four years, and Krista is 6-8 overall against Jones. They are a contrast in styles, with McCarville usually managing the score and trying to control the game and Jones attempting to create disruption with piles of rocks in play every end. It feels like Jennifer will prevail but we also expected that would happen in the Scotties 3 versus 4 playoff game last spring.

Michael Burns • Curling Canada

This is most likely Jones’ last great chance to reach the pinnacle of sport for a second timeand it will be exciting to see if Jones can win two more games and add to her legacy.

Tracy Fleury takes Saturday off and waits for their opponent to emerge after a long day. Theirs is perhaps the only complete team we’ve seen all week. Brad Gushue has been outstanding, but he’s needed to be in order to bail his team out on a few occasions. Brendan Bottcher, Kevin Koe and John Epping all were in good position to take down the team in orange but couldn’t finish the job.

Michael Burns • Curling Canada

Team Fleury is a combined 21-14 against these potential opponents, and owns winning records against all but Scheidegger, who has a 4-2 advantage over Fleury ince the 2018-19 season and is 6-2 overall. It would appear this event—and the 2021-22 season—has been all Fleury, but everything comes down to one final game … and though they will have choice of rocks plus last-rock advantage, anything can happen.