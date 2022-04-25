World Curling Champions Call It Quits

Team Tirinzoni, three-time and defending world women’s curling champions, will have a new front end next season.

Second Esther Neuenschwander and lead Melanie Barbezat are leaving the team and will focus on off-ice pursuits.

A team posting said that Barbezat will focus on her physiotherapy practice and spend more time with her family. Neuenschwander is retiring from high-performance curling altogether, having “had enough” after 18 years of competition.

“She is curious about what life has in store next and is looking forward to going on vacation in the winter,” said the posting.

Skip Silvana Tirinzoni and fourth thrower Alina Paetz will continue, but with a new as-yet-unnamed front end.

Michael Burns-Curling Canada

It’s sure to be a massive change for Tirinzoni, who has relied on Neuenschwander’s second stones since their debut at the 2006 world championship in Grande Prairie, Alta.

The Tirinzoni and Paetz super-squad was formed for the previous 2019-22 quadrennial, and was rewarded by winning all the women’s world championships held in that era. The team captured gold, often in dominating fashion, at the 2019, ’21 and ’22 championships (the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic).

The squad also scored silver and bronze at two of the three European Championships in that time.

The only blip on the team’s resume were back-to-back playoff losses at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. The team finished fourth after winning the round robin with an 8-1 won/loss record.

The current team’s final appearance is slated for the Champions Cup Grand Slam tournament, May 3-8 in Olds, Alta.

Paetz is currently competing at the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Geneva with longtime partner Sven Michel. Michel’s Swiss men’s team, skipped by Peter de Cruz, recently announced their disbandment.