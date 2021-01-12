2 Girls and a Game: Same Year, Different Digit?

Fun and games, The Bachelor.... and curling, of course.

In the 13th episode of season six, Lori and Mary catch up on their very COVID Christmas and what shows got them through the holidays when curling news was scarce.

Lori challenges Mary to a game and attempts a 60-second Bachelor recap; the gals check in on various curlers and the latest Scotties and Brier teams; and headlines are discussed including Alberta cancellations, Rachel Homan plans and the latest big team in mixed doubles.

Thank you for listening and please enjoy the episode. Stay safe!

--------------------

Find the podcast on your favorite platform here.