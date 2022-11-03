From The Hack: Agre, Birklid

From The Hack spends 50 minutes with two members of USA Curling’s Athletes’ Advisory Committee (AAC), Alex Agre and Steven Birklid. The latter is an outgoing committee member who will become the head coach for Team John Shuster.

Discussions centre on the controversies surrounding USA Curling—the board of directors, the ousting of Jeff Plush as CEO and appointment of Dean Gemmell as Interim CEO, internal investigations and legal wrangling, the contentious Members’ Assembly, actions recently taken and plans for the future—all from the U.S. curling athlete perspective.