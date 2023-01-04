CSI: 2019 World Women’s Draw 15 TE1

Doug Wilson and Mickey Pendergast join to discuss their new book, “What’s Your Call? Curling Strategy & Tactics in 50 Real-Life Puzzles.”

They share an example from the book of a Curling Scene Investigation—an early-end decision by Canada (Chelsea Carey) against Switzerland (Silvana Tirinzoni) in their round robin match-up at the 2019 World Women’s Championship.

Watch in the media player above to enhance your podcast experience: graphic images of the book and the Facebook group which spawned it, as well as video of the strategic decision-making in action.