CSI: 2019 World Women’s Draw 15 TE1
How to “group” your stones in the first end?
Doug Wilson and Mickey Pendergast join to discuss their new book, “What’s Your Call? Curling Strategy & Tactics in 50 Real-Life Puzzles.”
They share an example from the book of a Curling Scene Investigation—an early-end decision by Canada (Chelsea Carey) against Switzerland (Silvana Tirinzoni) in their round robin match-up at the 2019 World Women’s Championship.
Watch in the media player above to enhance your podcast experience: graphic images of the book and the Facebook group which spawned it, as well as video of the strategic decision-making in action.