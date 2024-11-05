SI

Draymond Green Taunted Jordan Poole After a Stephen Curry Buzzer-Beater

Wizards - Warriors remains a spicy matchup.

Stephen Douglas

Draymond Green points at Jordan Poole during the Warriors - Wizards game.
Draymond Green points at Jordan Poole during the Warriors - Wizards game. / House of Highlights
The Golden State Warriors visited the Washington Wizards on Monday night. With all the big names active it was a reunion for Jordan Poole and his former teammates, most notably Draymond Green.

Poole and Green did not disappoint with the Wizards' guard scoring 14 points in the first half, including a long three over Green near the end of the second quarter. Poole flexed as the ball was inbounded to Stephen Curry who took a few dribbles before throwing the ball long to Green who was posting up Poole. Green quickly gave the ball back to a streaking Curry who gave a fake, took a dribble as a defender flew by, and hit a buzzer-beater over Poole.

As Curry headed back to the locker room, Green took time to point right at Poole.

You can watch the entire sequence here along with replays.

Poole played the first four seasons of his career in Golden State before he was traded to the Wizards during the 2023 offseason. You may recall that there was an incident between Poole and Green ahead of the 2022-2023 season where Poole reportedly told Green he was an "expensive backpack" for Curry. Whatever was said, Green punched Poole in the face.

As you can see, everyone has moved on.

