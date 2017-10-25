Paging Karate Kid fans

Mark Hill

I know, I know. I should be leading with baseball since it is the World Series. But this is much more important: Former film enemies Ralph Macchio and William Zabka were reunited on the Atlanta set of Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the 1984 hit film. Nobody left in a body bag.

World Series Round-Up

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers shut down the Astros 3-1 in Game 1. Here's a look at what went down: Yasiel Puig stepped up his hair game for the Series ... Ranking all 50 players on the Astros and Dodgers ... My pal Gabe wrote a nice piece about why he's pulling for L.A. ... ​The Dodgers randomly gave four-year old pins to members of the press ... Vin Scully received a standing ovation from Dodgers fans ... First pitch home runs are never a bad thing ... Justin Turner's two-run home run was the difference ... ESPN forgot about the White Sox (again) ... ​Wonder if Adrian Gonzalez had time to catch the game.

JuJu Smith-Shuster had an interesting Tuesday

Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster had a busy Tuesday. It started with the discovery that his bike was stolen, which is a bummer when you ride your bike to work every day. It ended with him viciously shutting down former adult film star Mia Khalifa. Can't wait to see what Wednesday has in store.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Texas native Caitlin Ricketts stopped by the SI office for a Swimsuit Casting, and it was a magnificent day. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The most absurd TV clip of 2016

Adrienne Bailon, co-host of The Real, doesn't know how to tell time. The woman next to her is everything.

Here's a Facebook page of UPS drivers and dogs they encounter

This is excellent. Thanks to Jim in Virginia for the tip.

I'm on Team Sterger

In case you missed yesterday's controversy, Jenn Sterger was in the news after revealing the sexual harassment she faced from ESPN years ago. Jenn wrote for SI way back when and I still keep in touch with her. She's always been super cool and I'm glad her story is getting out there, even though it sucked for her at the time.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Football season is here and you finally have an excuse to undo your belt, fill up your plate and pig out. That’s where our friends at Midea America come in. They have two items - an Induction Cooker and Slow Cooker - that are perfect for your living room tailgate. Buy yours today! As you likely guessed, I have three prize packages to give away with each item. I’ll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person who emails me (andy_gray@simail.com) a good suggestion of what to make in my slow cooker. Please make the subject line “Midea America.”

How cool was Earl Campbell?

Earl Campbell, University of Texas, Dec. 1977 pic.twitter.com/MVjHITVQwJ — SI Vault (@si_vault) October 24, 2017

This is the dream

This woman was the only passenger on a 189-passenger plane to Crete https://t.co/rZOnpTiTC6 pic.twitter.com/p35KwvwocP — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) October 25, 2017

This should make NHL fans angry

This beautiful sight is not on national television for some asinine reason pic.twitter.com/1PoIcjtbOt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 24, 2017

Clayton Kershaw has never looked better

Illustration by Armando Villarreal

Odds & Ends

This World Series final out compilation will give you the chills ... If you're wondering, the fine for hitting your opponent in the goods is $15,000 ... Rudy Gobert got destroyed last night by Blake Griffin ... Good video here of Kevin Durant reacting to Gordon Hayward's injury ... YouTube is probably happy about this accidental brilliance ... I can't believe someone would pay $700 for these shoes ... Hollywood took to Twitter to remember Robert Guillaume ... Shocking news: Mariah Carey is still a huge diva ... KFC is pretty clever on Twitter (but the chicken is still gross) ... Here are the public figures who have been accused of sexual misconduct since the Weinstein story broke.

Where Will Eric Bledsoe Land?

Press Your Luck: Eric Bledsoe edition!



Pause the video. Who'd you land on? pic.twitter.com/pjEgl9GGZI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 24, 2017

Alexa is mean

My mom asked Alexa for some Astros burns



“What do the Astros’ bullpen and a kiddie pool have in common? They both have no depth” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qcEQSlxjmO — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) October 24, 2017

That second pass is just unfair

These three LeBron passes were just in the 4th qtr (@NBATV) pic.twitter.com/IROBkp2LBt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 25, 2017

Katy Perry crashes random wedding

One Way Out

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.