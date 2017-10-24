Baseball Fans Will Love This Video Compilation of World Series Final Outs

The video compilation of final outs from the World Series will give you goosebumps.

By Jimmy Traina
October 24, 2017

With the 2017 World Series between the Dodgers and Astros kicking off Tuesday night, Major League Baseball wants to get you in the right frame of mind.

The league released this terrific video compilation of the final outs from each of the past 50 Fall Classics.

Things start off with Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throwing out Indians Jose Ramirez in 2016 and ends with the Cardinals Bob Gibson striking out the Red Sox George Scott in 1967.

In between are several tremendous calls and memorable moments.

