Look: Yasiel Puig Is Getting Into the World Series Spirit With His New Hair Color

Yasiel Puig had to get his hair dyed before the World Series because it's that important.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 24, 2017

Yasiel Puig is ready for the Fall Classic the same way a young child gets prepped for the first day of a new school year.

His uniform is clean and ready to go. His bat and helmet are set up just the way he likes them in his locker. His glove was broken in just right to make sure he would be ready for the first ball hit his way. For all we know, he slept with his glove on last night just to make sure the fit was exactly how he likes it.

The one thing Puig probably didn't bother to get in order before Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, his hat. Because why would Puig wear a hat when he has a new hairdo to show off to the home fans?

Baseball Fans Will Love This Video Compilation of World Series Final Outs

The Dodger-blue mohawk is going to look so clean on these October nights that Puig really should ditch his hat when he's in the field. Or, MLB should let him rock a Dodgers visor so we can all still admire his new do.

For once, there is something going on with Puig that even his biggest detractors have to admit is pretty cool. Unless "no blue hair" is one of the unwritten rules of baseball. If that's the case, let's hope Puig hits a walk-off so we can get a quality bat flip to go along with his fresh cut.

The Dodgers and Astros start the World Series at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters