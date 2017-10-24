Steelers Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster Had to Walk to Practice Because His Bike Was Stolen

Maybe it’s time for JuJu Smith-Schuster to get a car. 

By Dan Gartland
October 24, 2017

Just a guess, but I think Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster might be the only player in the NFL without a driver’s license. That means he has to ride his bike everywhere. Or at least, he did, until someone stole his bike on Tuesday. 

Smith-Schuster was forced to walk to practice because someone took off with his ride. 

He’s clearly taking the loss pretty hard, and you can’t blame him. Not only is it his only mode of transportation, it looks like it cost him a bunch

Teammate Antonio Brown is hoping to help reunite Smith-Schuster with his wheels, offering tickets to a Steelers game to anyone who brings the bike back. 

This might be a blessing in disguise for Smith-Schuster, though. It’s about to be winter in Pittsburgh and cars fare much better in the snow than bikes. 

