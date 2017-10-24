Just a guess, but I think Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster might be the only player in the NFL without a driver’s license. That means he has to ride his bike everywhere. Or at least, he did, until someone stole his bike on Tuesday.

Smith-Schuster was forced to walk to practice because someone took off with his ride.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ MY BIKE GOT STOLEN 😂😂 WHY PEOPLE GOT TO BE LIKE THAT?? pic.twitter.com/W01q63IY0d — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

He’s clearly taking the loss pretty hard, and you can’t blame him. Not only is it his only mode of transportation, it looks like it cost him a bunch.

💔💔😭😭 I Hope It’s Not An End Of An Era #TeamFindJujusBike pic.twitter.com/inFJ1fhsbC — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

Teammate Antonio Brown is hoping to help reunite Smith-Schuster with his wheels, offering tickets to a Steelers game to anyone who brings the bike back.

This might be a blessing in disguise for Smith-Schuster, though. It’s about to be winter in Pittsburgh and cars fare much better in the snow than bikes.