Cubs fans in Chicago like to blur 2005 from their memory—the year rival White Sox won the World Series.

But apparently so does ESPN, as the network once again forgot the White Sox's triumph exactly one year later after they first forgot, reports SB Nation.

On Oct. 24, 2016, ESPN was comparing total championships in Chicago and Cleveland since 1965 as a promo for the Cubs-Indians World Series.

For whatever reason, the White Sox's World Series title didn't make the cut.

CBS This Morning also conveniently forgot the White Sox on Oct. 24 with this tweet.

Wrigley Field is prepping this morning for an event Chicago hasn't seen in 71 years: the World Series. pic.twitter.com/MordBAiILj — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 24, 2016

In this year's flub, the White Sox were forgotten by an ESPN Stats & Info Twitter post. The tweet was deleted after Sox fans noticed the error, but here's a screenshot.

The White Sox went 11-1 in the 2005 postseason. Chicago defeated the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS, 3-0, beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the ALCS and then swept the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Here's to seeing whether ESPN will forget the team once more Oct. 24, 2018.

Perhaps third time's the charm.