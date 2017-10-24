Hey ESPN, The Cubs Aren't The Only Baseball Team in Chicago

Exactly a year later, ESPN once again forgot the baseball team on the Southside of Chicago. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 24, 2017

Cubs fans in Chicago like to blur 2005 from their memory—the year rival White Sox won the World Series. 

But apparently so does ESPN, as the network once again forgot the White Sox's triumph exactly one year later after they first forgot, reports SB Nation. 

On Oct. 24, 2016, ESPN was comparing total championships in Chicago and Cleveland since 1965 as a promo for the Cubs-Indians World Series. 

For whatever reason, the White Sox's World Series title didn't make the cut. 

CBS This Morning also conveniently forgot the White Sox on Oct. 24 with this tweet.

In this year's flub, the White Sox were forgotten by an ESPN Stats & Info Twitter post. The tweet was deleted after Sox fans noticed the error, but here's a screenshot.

The White Sox went 11-1 in the 2005 postseason. Chicago defeated the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS, 3-0, beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the ALCS and then swept the Houston Astros in the World Series.

MLB
The Astros and Dodgers Exemplify Contemporary Baseball. Now, They Meet in the World Series.

Here's to seeing whether ESPN will forget the team once more Oct. 24, 2018.

Perhaps third time's the charm.  

