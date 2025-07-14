Bill Haney Defends Gervonta Davis After Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges
Gervonta Davis was recently arrested in Miami Beach on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence against his former girlfriend. 'Tank' Davis was taken to jail on July 11 after reports emerged that he had hit his ex-girlfriend on the back of the head and slapped her in the face on Father's Day, June 15.
The victim's mother also recorded a video of Davis throwing an object at her daughter. Davis shares two children with his former partner.
The WBA lightweight champion, 30-0-0 with 28 knockout wins, was released from jail a day later with video emerging of him with his head covered in a white shirt. It's yet another instance of Davis getting tangled up with the law.
It's a sensitive topic, and if he is found guilty, Davis' career could be in a serious jeopardy. Devin Haney's father, Bill Haney, though, has defended 'Tank' in a recent interview. He told Radio Rahim:
It's not breaking news. Young black athletes are getting charged at an all-time high. I wanna see when is the other race. I wanna see more magnifying. It's not a Gervonta Davis thing, it's not a Bill Haney thing. It's a thing that's happening in a fabric of family right now. Families need to unite and join and they need to see their stars are at home and not on television.
Bill Haney added, "I hope and I wish Gervonta Davis and his baby moms, I wish them well and I hope that they can get whatever they need and get Gervonta get back to the superstar that he is."
Gervonta Davis' arrest has put his rematch against Lamont Roach in doubt. Their controversial first fight went down in March, where Davis retained his WBA lightweight title through a majority draw. The second fight looked set for August 16, which Roach has claimed will still go ahead.
