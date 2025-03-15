Omari Jones Ready To Represent Orlando In Pro Debut
For many fighters, the opportunity to come back home and fight in front of their hometown represents one of the top moments in their career.
Omari Jones will have a chance to make his foray into the pro ranks in his hometown of Orlando, FL., when he faces Alessio Mastronunzio in a 6-round bout on Saturday at the Caribe Royale on the undercard of Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Patrice "Vicious" Volny. The moment that awaits Jones when he first steps into the squared circle as a pro is one he's been ready for because of his decorated amateur pedigree and preparation for Saturday.
“I’ve been ready,” Jones said. “It’s been seven months since the Olympic games so I’ve been ready for this moment. It’s a difference between the amateur and professional ranks, but I’ve been fighting top guys for the past 3-4 years so he isn’t anything that I haven’t seen before. I’m going to use all my speed, my skills, and my talent to put on a good performance for all the people in my city, Orlando, Florida.”
Jones, 22, is a bronze medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He fell just short of a shot at gold, losing a 3-2 decision to Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, who went on to win the gold medal at 71 kg.
Jones was the only American to medal in boxing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Jones will get his start against an experienced Mastronunzio (14-5, 4 KOs). Should Jones handle his business against Mastronunzio, he'll likely stay active as he continues to acclimate to the pro ranks in hopes of becoming one of boxing's biggest stars in America.
First, though, it starts will a homecoming for Jones, and the opportunity to represent his city is one he hopes can inspire others to try and follow in his footsteps.
"Coming to my city and performing for the kids in the crowd watching," Jones said. "I’m here to continue inspiring the youth because if they see that I can do it then I believe it inspires them to chase their own dreams as well.”
