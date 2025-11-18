Brian Norman Jr Trashes Devin Haney's Resume Ahead Of Title Fight
Brian Norman Jr. is not sure that Devin Haney is as good as advertised.
In his third WBO welterweight title defense, Norman faces the biggest opponent of his career in Haney, who is preparing for his first world championship bout since moving up to 147 pounds. Although Norman knows Haney's name makes the fight a bigger deal, he is not convinced that the 32-0 former champion is an elite boxer.
"Why is he elite?" Norman said, via 'The Ring.' "Who has he fought that makes him such an elite fighter? What stamped him in the game as this guy? We gonna go with Lomachenko. Okay, a lot of people say you lost that fight. How big was Lomachenko? He's really a natural 130-pounder who was actually kinda old at the time.
"Jorge Linares, I believe he was old as well when he fought him. They were trying to paint him as a power puncher when he's really just a combination speed fighter, and he got hurt in that fight. So, who has he fought to stamp him in the game as such an elite-level fighter?"
A reporter suggested former WBC and WBA super lightweight champion Regis Prograis as the elite name Haney had beaten, to which Norman shrugged off and asked for the "next question."
Haney's unanimous decision win over Lomachenko was highly disputed, but it was also widely regarded as one of the best fights of 2023.
Although Norman has not beaten anyone "elite" either, he believes that fans are inflating Haney's name more than it is worth. Haney has also beaten George Kambosos Jr. and Zaur Abdullaev in addition to Lomachenko and Linares, but Norman views himself as far better than either fighter.
Haney, of course, also fought the popular Ryan Garcia, but that fight was easily the worst of his career. Haney entered the bout as a massive favorite, but he suffered three knockdowns en route to a majority decision loss that was eventually overturned to a no-contest.
Norman's confidence is evident in the betting lines, which are much closer than Haney's fights typically are. Despite the latter being the much more well-known name, the fight is a pick 'em on most sportsbooks, with Norman actually slightly favored.
In addition to Norman's resume concerns, the fight will also mark Haney's official welterweight debut. After spending most of his career at lightweight, the 27-year-old moved up to 140 pounds in December 2023, before weighing in at 143 pounds for his most recent fight against Jose Ramirez.
Devin Haney's last 5 fights
Opponent
Result
Jose Ramirez (May 2025)
Unanimous Decision
Ryan Garcia (April 2024)
No Contest
Regis Prograis (December 2023)
Unanimous Decision
Vasily Lomachenko (May 2023)
Unanimous Decision
George Kambosos Jr (October 2022)
Unanimous Decision
