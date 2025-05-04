Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Result: Alvarez Sets Up Terence Crawford Fight With Unanimous Decision Win
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 3. The undisputed super middleweight title was on the line for the contest.
The fight began slow as Scull failed to do anything significant while Alvarez measured the Cuban's offerings. Alvarez spent much of the early rounds walking Scull down unable to manage any significant shots.
Alvarez tried going for the body throughout the early rounds, but the fight remained actionless much of the time with Alvarez continuing to stalk Scull.
Things picked up in the sixth round as Scull landed a nice right hand. Alvarez, though, remained the aggressor and landed some good body shots despite Scull's attempts to frustrate him. Scull continued his constant movement in the later rounds, but never looked willing to try and hurt Alvarez.
The fight continued in the same manner with the referee even stepping in to try and get both fighters to engage. Meanwhile, Alvarez continued to target Scull with body shots, with Scull even complaining about low blows on multiple occasions.
Canelo tried to bring more excitement to the fight in the 12th round, but Scull just continued to avoid shots and run circles around the ring, leaving Alvarez visibily frustrated by the end of the contest.
The judges scored the contest 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109 in favor of Canelo Alvarez. He has once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
Alvarez faced off with Terence Crawford inside the ring after the fight. He will face 'Bud' in September as Turki Alalshikh made the official announcement who Canelo's next fight will be.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Top Five Greatest Boxers Of All Time
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Undercard Results: Jaime Munguia Avenges Loss To Bruno Surace
Floyd Mayweather Predicted Ryan Garcia Would Lose To Rolly Romero In 2019
Terence Crawford To Be Ringside For Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull